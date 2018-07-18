Little Pink Houses, Toys for Tots Miram krewe’s annual charities

The Mystical Order of Mirams executive board have chosen their annual charities to be Little Pink Houses of Hope and Toys for Tots.

Each year the Mystical Order of Mirams network with area restaurants, and grocery stores, to provide a nice luncheon for the families and staff of Little Pink Houses of Hope. This organization provides a FREE week-long vacation in Orange Beach for breast cancer patients and their families. Every retreat is designed to help families relax, reconnect and rejuvenate during their cancer journey. For more information on Little Pink Houses of Hope visit www.littlepink.org.

Toys for Tots is another annual charity event organized by the Mystical Order of Mirams. Toys are collected at the door by the U.S. Marines at the annual Mirams’ Taste of the Islands fundraiser event. Toys, bikes, and games collected are distributed to local boys and girls at Christmas. For more information on Toys for Tots visit toysfortots.org

This year’s Taste of the Islands will be held the evening of Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Wharf Conference Center, Orange Beach, Alabama.

In addition to these charities, the Mirams enjoy helping individuals within our community throughout the year. Community recipients are often not publicized out of respect to those individuals’ privacy.

For more information on the Mystical Order of Mirams, and ticket information on this year’s Taste of the Islands, visit mirams.info or find us on Facebook!