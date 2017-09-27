Little Shop of Horrors presented by SBCT Oct. 12-14 & Oct. 20-22

South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores will present Little Shop of Horrors Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 20-22, with evening performances set for 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees scheduled at 2 p.m. Directed by Chase Morrisette, with Meg Reed serving as assistant director, the play follows meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn as he stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $15 for students and available at the SBCT box office or online at sbct.org beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd Street in Gulf Shores (251-968-6721).