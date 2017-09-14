Live bands at Sand Dollar Lifestyle Experience from 2-7 p.m.

Terry Brock of Kansas, kids’ stuff, $7,500 in giveaways, demos

The Terry Brock and Friends show, featuring performances by local bands MidLife Crisis and LSD, will be part of the Wharf Uncorked festivities on Sept. 16 from 2-7 p.m. A Sand Dollar Lifestyles Summer Experience event. The free show will take place on a stage adjacent to the Sand Dollar Lifestyles stores, with a covered tent and chairs. There will be great food provided by Monroe Meat Company, Kamado Joe cooking demonstrations, games for kids, and over $7,500 in raffle prizes.

Jeff Hardy, owner of Sand Dollar hopes his family event takes the fest to the top. “Our vendors have gotten behind us and donated tons of merchandise which we will be giving away throughout the day,’’ he said.

Terry Brock is the former lead vocalist and guitarist for Kansas (Carry On My Wayward Son) and currently works with Louisiana’s LeRoux (New Orleans Lady).

“This is going to be a great time and is sort of a reunion for me”, said Brock. “I grew up in Atlanta with Lee Day (MidLife Crisis) and Scott Koehn (LSD). We have played music over the decades. It’s always a great time! We are going to mix it up and make it fun and dancing is encouraged.”

Terry plans to ride his Harley over from his home in Panama City Beach and asks other Harley riders to come out for the fun.

Sand Dollar Lifestyles has lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, and outdoor lifestyle brands such as Kamado Joe, Yeti, Costa,Chaco, and many, many more. A longtime local business, Sand Dollar Lifestyles also has shops located in Mobile, Foley, Ridgeland and Gulfport. More company info: sanddollarlifestyles.com.

Pictured: Lisa Zanghi of LSD; Scott Koehn of LSD, Lee Day of Mid-Life Crisis.