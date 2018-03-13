Local author Dr. Gaylon McCollough to speak to LA Beach Writers March 19

By Nancy Lawler Dickhute

Dr. Gaylon McCollough, a plastic surgeon in Baldwin County and the author of 17 books on a wide range of topics, will be the speaker at this month’s LA Beach Writers Association meeting on Monday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores.

Dr. McCollough (pictured) will discuss his career in writing and how he blends fact and fiction. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session followed by a meeting of members and those interested in joining the group. The public is welcome to attend.

Since entering practice, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough has obtained international recognition as a surgeon, teacher, author, and motivational speaker. Dr. McCollough is both an inductee in Alabama Hall of Fame and a highly regarded civic servant who was honored by the March of Dimes as Alabama “Citizen of the Year” for 1994-1995. In addition, he is included in The Best Doctors in America among America’s Top Plastic Surgeons.

Dr. McCollough’s memoirs will be released in the spring of 2018. They chronicle his journey from his hometown of Enterprise, Alabama, to mid-field at Bryant-Denny Stadium where he received the prestigious Bryant Award from his alma mater.

His other books include Let Us Make Man; Shoulders of Giants; Before and After; The Long Shadow of Coach Paul Bear Bryant, and The Appearance Factor. In 2010 he released his first novel, The Oath, a political thriller. In The Lords of Seduction, Dr. McCollough demonstrates how George Orwell’s 1984 is no longer a myth.

Released in 2012, Justice in the Halls of Medicine takes readers behind the scenes of the American Medical Industrial Complex. His latest books include The Orwellian State of America) and The Anti-Trump Conspiracy. He has also coauthored several major textbooks on facial and nasal plastic surgery. His latest medical publication, The Elite Facial Surgery Practice shares his secrets for a successful practice in his chosen specialty. Dr. McCollough and his wife, Susan, have two children and four grandchildren.

If you are interested in joining LA Beach Writers or plan on attending the presentation, please contact Nancy Dickhute at dickhute@creighton.edu.