Local leaders establish Tri-City Community Foundation Fund

Foley, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach will work together to benefit all

An Affiliate Fund through The Community Foundation of South Alabama allows local leaders to join together and make a lasting impact on their community. With access to the Foundation’s financial and administrative services, these funds have the potential to make a long lasting impact on a town’s local economy, health and wellbeing.

The Tri-City Community Foundation Fund was founded on August 2, 2018 to serve as a vehicle to receive donations and bequests to benefit the community. Through concerted grant-making, the fund was created to give the local leaders in Foley, Gulf Shores, and Orange Beach an opportunity to make a difference in the communities they call home. These leaders also have the chance to make recommendations about how the charitable dollars are spent and bear the legal responsibility to ensure the funds are then used in compliance with donor intent.

“The Tri-City Area of Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach each have a unique history that has molded each community into what is represents today. Individually, these communities have distinct attributes that each are, and should be, proud of. Collectively, these communities have time and time again demonstrated the strength, resilience, and commitment to persevere through any adversity – from hurricanes to oil spills.” said Michelle Hodges, Chair of the Advisory Committee of the Tri-City Community Foundation. “While undoubtedly there are differences, we believe our success is largely reflective of our innate ability to come together and work in unison for the overall well-being and progression of our Tri-City Area.”

The committee overseeing the Foundation consists of eight members. Michelle Hodges, the chair of the committee, Donna Watts, the vice-chair, and Ed Douglas, secretary, work closely with members Gary Ellis, Bob Higgins, David Lee, Tommy Lee, and Herb Malone. In addition, the cities of Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach will each have an ex-officio member who will serve on the committee. Together, they will determine what areas to focus on within the Tri-City community.

As an affiliate, the Tri-City Community Foundation is in partnership with The Community Foundation of South Alabama, a nonprofit charitable organization. The Foundation’s service area includes eight southwest counties in Alabama: Baldwin, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington County. By creating affiliate funds, the Community Foundation can give support to communities like Foley, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach and give each town its own legacy.

Individuals that are interested in investing in the Tri-City community can mail a donation by check to P.O. Box 990 Mobile, AL, 36601 or visit the Foundation’s webpage at communityfoundationsa.org. For more information, contact the Community Foundation at 251-438-5591.

Pictured: Herb Malone, Ed Douglas, Rebecca Byrne, Tommy Lee, Michelle Hodges, Bob Higgins, Donna Watts, Gary Ellis, David Lee, Ken Grimes.