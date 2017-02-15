Local women create “Magnolia Manatee’s Long Journey Home’’

Children’s book, available at Foley Art Center, benefits Magnolia Sighting Network

Two years ago Simone Lipscomb, a local writer and photographer, volunteered to help organize a rescue for three stranded manatees in the Magnolia River. From that experience she wrote a children’s book based on the event. Beautifully illustrated by Linda-Bell Schorer of Gulf Shores, Magnolia Manatee’s Long Journey Home is a story of fictional Sophia and her grandmother who help the rescue team and the community of Magnolia Springs. The story teaches compassion, working together in community, dealing with grief and includes practical ways children and their families can help make a difference in the world.

Linda-Bell Schorer, a Gulf Shores resident, beautifully illustrated the book with whimsical and heart-warming drawings. Her artwork brings the story to life in a very fun and engaging way. A portion of the sale from each book goes directly to the Manatee Sighting Network to support their work.

Simone is a native of Baldwin County and grew up on Week’s Bay. While she spent nearly two decades in North Carolina, she is back home enjoying life along the Gulf Coast.

Her other books include: Sharks On My Fin Tips: A Wild Woman’s Adventures with Nature—a collection of nature essays; Place of Spirit—a hardcover book of photography and inspirational writing; The Gulf Oil Spill Story—a children’s illustrated book about the oil spill; Manatee Mindfulness—a book of photographs of wildlife associated with the Ocean with wisdom quotes written by Simone; and Cosmic Whales—a book of photography of humpback whales, manatees, sea lions, and sea turtles with true stories of encounters she’s had with these animals.

She graduated from Auburn University with a BS degree in Outdoor Recreation and Resource Management and from Auburn at Montgomery with a Master’s degree in Counselor Education. She has worked as a state park naturalist, psychotherapist, community college educator and massage therapist. Currently Simone focuses her energy on writing, nature and underwater photography, and working with those wishing to deepen their connection and relationship with nature.

Linda-Bell Schorer is originally from Canada. She is a free-lance artist who makes her home in Gulf Shores. She is passionate about design, illustration and pottery. She draws her inspiration from nature.

The book is available online and at The Foley Art Center, located at 211 N McKenzie St. in the historic Claude Peteet Real Estate building just north of the new Foley Pedestrian Bridge. Visit Simone’s web page at SimoneLipscomb.com for more info about the book or the artist.