Local writers group meets Jan. 23 at G.S. Library

Talented local writers and “wanna bees” are invited to the Thomas Norton Library in Gulf Shores on Jan. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. for a meeting of the L.A. Writers. The group aims to become a mentoring community of leaders who will help each other stay sharp while leading new writers to fulfill their dreams—however, big or small. During these meetings, the L. A. Writers will engage to find ways to help educate others in their desires to write for pleasure or publish. For more group info, call Linda Ray Center at 251-228-1656 or 251-233-3375 or email lindasondancer@ gmail.com. Pictured: L.A. Writers at the group’s Nov. meeting.