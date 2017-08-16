Locals excel at Southeastern Long Course Championship

Layne Reid, Jack Biggs and Murray Reed represented the Gulf Shores Swim Team at the Southeastern Swimming Long Course Championships July 20-23 at the newly renovated Huntsville Aquatic Center. There were 43 teams with approximately 1,000 swimmers entered in the meet from Alabama, Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle.

The three Gulf Shores swimmers qualified for this meet by virtue of their results in previous long course meets during this spring and summer season. All three swimmers swam in the 10 and Under Boys division at the championship meet.

Murray Reed, age 9, swam in six events and set new Gulf Shores Swim Team records in the 200 Individual Medley, 50 and 100 Freestyles, and the 50 Breaststroke for his age group. Reed scored points for the team by placing 6th in the 50 Freestyle and 8th in the 50 Breaststroke. There were 54 swimmers in each of these two events.

Jack Biggs, age 8, set two team records for 7-8 year olds in the 50 backstroke and the 50 freestyle. Layne Reid, age 10, swam in his first championship meet. He lowered his personal best times in two of his three events at the meet.

The three swimmers earned special recognition at the end of the summer season Gulf Shores Swim Team banquet. All three received customized beach towels with their names and the date of the swim meet. Murray Reed also accepted his medals for finishing within the top eight swimmers in two events.

Gulf Shores Swim Team will start the fall season with their first practice on Tuesday September 5th. The Gulf Shores Swim Team is operated by the City of Gulf Shores at the David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center. For additional information about the various aquatics programs offered at the Bodenhamer Center by the City of Gulf Shores, contact Brook Hopkins, 968-1427.

Pictured: Layne Reid – 10 of Gulf Shores; Brook Hopkins – Head Coach GSST; Murray Reed – 9 of Orange Beach; Jack Biggs – 8 of Gulf Shores