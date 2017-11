Locals Kick-off Parties on Nov. 8

Local kick-off parties are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Perdido Key Sports Bar on Perdido Key and The Intracoastal at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The Beachbillies will play lead the jams in Perdido and The Perdido Brothers will play in Orange Beach. An East meets West party will start around 9:30 p.m. at The Flora-Bama.