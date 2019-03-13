Low Country Boil Raises $6,500

The Low Country Boil was held Friday, February 22nd, with twelve State Snowbird Clubs participating. The Low Country Boil chairpersons presented a check to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo for $6,500. This brings the fourteen year total to $83,950. Pictured: Presenting the check are Dave Morris ND/SD, Bob Hofacker (hidden) & Gayle Hofacker OH, Kim Dahlgren-General Manger of Zoo, Joan Jansma MI, Joann Rothmeyer WI, Kenn Krouse WI, Connie White IA, Frank Panczyszyn NY. and Dr Adam Langston-Director of the Zoo. Next years Low Country Boil will be held at the new Zoo location on Friday, February 21, 2020.