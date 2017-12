Loxley Christmas Parade December 9 at 10 a.m.

The Loxley Optimist Christmas Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the parking lot of the Loxley Church of God and travel up Highway 59 to the Loxley Civic Center Road and into the parking lot. The Loxley Fire Dept. will have a Santa Claus on the Fire Engine at the end of the parade. For more info, call Amanda at 228-1307 or John at 964-6719.