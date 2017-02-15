Lucinda & Michael welcome “Nashville’s” Tim McDonald to Feb. 24 Flora-Bama gig

Back by popular demand, Lucinda & Michael (pictured) will be joined by their full band and special guest from the hit show “Nashville”, Tim McDonald, when the national recording artists make tour stop at the Flora-Bama Tent Stage on Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Kenny Z who will open the show, and there will be an artist meet & greet at 6 p.m.

Son and daughter-in-law of Brain and Linda Connolly of Gulf Shores, Lucinda and Michael are known for their heartfelt lyrics, memorable pop and rock melodies and a charismatic stage presence that have earned them a loyal, nationwide fan base.

Performing over 200 shows a year, Lucinda and Michael have performed with or opened for many well-known artists such as Pat Benatar, Eddie Money, Patty Smythe and Scandal, Tony Bennett, KC and The Sunshine Band, Stevie Nicks, The Guess Who, The Monkees, The Georgia Satellites and Sophie B. Hawkins. They have also performed at the prestigious Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival. Embraced by both commercial and independent radio, their last radio single was a National Top 20 hit and was aired from Nashville to Connecticut. Their 2016 Holiday CD “Jingle This” received rave reviews by both radio stations and fans across the country. Both are award winning songwriters with awards and showcases from the Songwriters Hall of Fame and National Academy of Popular Music in New York City. Additionally, Lucinda and Michael have received five Humanitarian Awards for their musical endeavors performing for people and families affected by or living with HIV and AIDS.