Lucy Buffett book signing May 13 in Gulf Shores

“Gumbo Love…Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining and Savoring the Good Life”

Lucy Buffett, sister to Jimmy, and owner of LuLu’s destination restaurants in Gulf Shores and Destin, has released a new cookbook, Gumbo Love…Recipes for Gulf Coast Cooking, Entertaining and Savoring the Good Life.

LuLu’s in Gulf Shores will host a cookbook signing Meet & Greet event with Lucy personally autographing Gumbo Love on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s a delicious love letter to the Gulf Coast’s vibrant food culture. Gumbo Love is the definitive guide to this regional fare, interwoven with her philosophy of relaxation, freedom, gratitude, enjoyment, and, of course, seaside whimsy. Sharing over 100 new recipes mixed with old classics, readers will find recipes for any social occasion including Caribbean, Cajun, Creole, Cuban, Mexican and Old Florida influences.

The book is garnished throughout with geat stories and tidbits of hard-won wisdom, like “trying to be perfect is a setup for failure”. Readers will also learn how Lucy navigates the kitchen and the business, and about her childhood stories of growing up in Mobile.

Lucy Buffett commented, “With great excitement, I am pleased to announce this release of my long-awaited second book, Gumbo Love. It truly took the “village of LuLu’s” to get this book finished! Now it’s time to do one of my favorite things in the world: book signings. I’m all about connecting with people, hearing their stsories and discovering our common ground and experiences. Besides, I am truly humbled to have folks want to read what I’ve written, and my mother taught me to have good manners. So what better way to do that than to thank them in person and give them a hug!”

Cooking her way from coast to coast before returning home to Alabama years ago, Lucy Buffett originally opened a modest bayside gumbo and burger joint that also doubled as a bait shop. Now, she is the successful restaurateur of two LuLu’s locations, where she serves over one million guests a year. A third location will open in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the spring of 2018. LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores, 200 E 25th Ave., at Homeport Marina. For more info, visit wlucybuffett.com.