Luke Bryan plays March 17 At The Wharf Amphitheater

Country superstar Luke Bryan (pictured) is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach for a Spring Break 2017 concert with special guests Brett Eldredge and Brett Young on Friday, March 17. Tickets are $79.95 for general admission pit and $79.75 & $39.75 for reserved seating (plus fees). Tcikets are available online at ticketmaster, at the Wharf box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

Bryan has topped the country singles charts 15 times and has scored 20 Top 10 country hits, including “Play It Again” “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Crash My Party,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” and “Kick the Dust Up.”

Eldredge, a past participant in the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival, has scored hits with “Drunk On Your Love” and “Lose My Mind.