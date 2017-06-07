LuLu’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run slated June 17

Registration is now open for Doc’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run & Race Walk and 1 Mile Run presented by LuLu’s at Homeport Marina and the Robertsdale Rotary Club. The race will be held on Saturday, June 17 with a 7:30 a.m. at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores. Late and day of race registration is $25. Awards include a grand prize drawing of a 3 day/2 night stay in a 2 bedroom furnished condo at The Plantation in Gulf Shores. The post race party will include food, beverages, live music, lots of great door prizes and fun at Lulu’s. Awards will be presented in all the usual categories. For more info, call 251-979-2521 or 251-947-5677 or visit robertsdalerotary.com. All net proceeds are donated to ARC of Baldwin County.