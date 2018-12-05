LuLu’s Noon Year’s Eve gets the party started

As always, families and children will be the focus during the 12th annual Noon Year’s Eve party on Monday, Dec. 31 at LuLu’s at Homeport Marina in Gulf Shores. Starting at 10 a.m., children will ring out the year in exciting style with a sandcastle building contest, face painting, a petting zoo, and arts and crafts and live music.

At noon, a beach ball will drop and Noon Year’s Eve is celebrated with kid-friendly fireworks (huge bubblewrap!). Noon Year’s Eve ends at 3 p.m. Admission is free, and LuLu’s kitchen will be open throughout the festivities. Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s is located under the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge at 200 E. 25th Ave. (Info: lulubuffett. com or 251-967-lulu.