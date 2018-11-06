Lunar Eclipse discussed Nov. 19 at Foley Library

David Kriegler (pictured), Instructor of Physics & Astronomy at University of Nebraska at Omaha, will give a presentation, “Upcoming Lunar Eclipse,” at the Foley Public Library on Monday, November 19 at 6 p.m. David’s presentation will include information on a total lunar eclipse as well as how to view and photograph it with your smartphone or digital camera.

If the weather is clear enough, participants will go outside after the presentation and view the Moon and possibly Mars.

David will also discuss his upcoming presentation on the date of the eclipse, January 20, 2019, at the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.

David did a wonderful presentation and viewing of Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn back in August of this year. Anyone lucky enough to have attended this presentation knows how informative and interesting David’s presentations can be.

Seating is limited so reservations are required. Please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a spot.