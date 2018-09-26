Luna’s Eat & Drink Oktoberfest Sept. 30 in Orange Beach

The 3rd Annual Luna’s Eat & Drink Oktoberfest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 2-6 p.m. at the restaurant’s beautiful complex at 25689 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. The party will feature German food selections as well as polka music, stein hoisting, games and other festivities. Tickets include a beer mug. A portion of proceeds will go to the Orange Beach Animal Care & Control Program. Patrons ages 21 and up need to purchase admission ticket. Tickets are $10 each and available at Luna’s Eat & Drink, Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Cobalt, Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar and Maggie’s Bottle n’ Tail. For more info, visit lunaseatanddrink.com. Pictured: Fun times at the 2017 fest.