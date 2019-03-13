MAAAC Gala May 11 at Perdido Beach Resort

Non-profit formed to support Orange Beach children’s experiences in academics, arts and athletics

The newly organized Makos Academics, Arts and Athletics Club (MAAAC), a non-profit formed to directly support Orange Beach children’s experiences in academics, arts and athletics, will host its first fundraiser, The MAAAC Gala, on May 11 at 7 p.m. at Perdido Beach Resort. (Gala info: jjlangston@orangebeachal.gov.)

MAAC set a goal of $150,000 to be raised at the gala, with The City of Orange Beach agreeing to match dollars raised up to that amount. The funds will be used to start academic, art and athletic programs in the city from scratch.

Baldwin County is in the process of building both middle and high schools on land the City of Orange Beach donated at the O.B. Sportsplex. The city will also fund a performing arts center on campus. But there is still work to be done before the new schools open in the fall of 2020, according to MAAAC organizers.

While the Orange Beach schools do receive funding from Baldwin County for athletics and band, those dollars are earmarked for transportation. Funding for programs beyond these needs must be raised within the community.

“We understand that most of the funding for our new schools’ extracurricular programs would be provided by the community. Because of that, we wanted to get an as early start as possible,” said Ryan Long, MAAAC president.

“Because the new middle and high schools are actually the first in Orange Beach, the extracurricular programs are starting from scratch which is large undertaking on its own,” he added. “The City of Orange Beach has been and is committed to play a vital part in our children’s success. Not only has the City of Orange Beach created the Expect Excellence Program, which is one of kind, but they have also committed to matching every dollar MAAAC raises up to $150,000, which is unprecedented.’’

MAAAC Arts and Band Representative Jessica Langston said wonderful plans are in the works.

“We’re so excited to form this organization,” she said. “We want our students to start out with firm financial support for extra-curriculars. We want to show equal attention to academic clubs, arts and sports so that our children have every opportunity for a well-rounded school career and a culturally-enriched life.”