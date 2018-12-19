Magic Christmas In Lights Continues At Bellingrath

T Magic Christmas in Lights, one of the nation’s best holiday light shows, is open nightly through Dec. 31, 2018, at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. The dazzling nighttime display features more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes, set out in a walking tour throughout the 65-acre Garden estate. The show is open, rain or shine, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Magic Christmas in Lights has become a must-see tradition for visitors from the Gulf Coast region and beyond. Attendance has nearly doubled since 2000, rising from 35,309 that year to 69,000 in 2017. Families enjoy strolling the grounds together, taking holiday photos, drinking cocoa on Live Oak Plaza and visiting Santa Claus in the Magnolia Café. Many of our guests do not realize that Magic Christmas in Lights is a made-in-Alabama attraction. Each year, the set pieces for the holiday lights are designed and handmade on site by members of Bellingrath’s staff. Three of our employees work full-time all year on the light display.

The Bellingrath Home, completed in 1935, is also open for nightly tours and decorated in full holiday finery. The Gift Shop is fully stocked for the season, and guests may also have their photos taken with Santa Claus in the Magnolia Café each night through Dec. 23. The Magnolia Café has extended hours from 4 to 8 p.m. during the season; menus are posted on the website, bellingrath.org. (The Gardens are closed on Christmas and New Year’s Days.)

Military Mondays are back! Military personnel and their immediate relatives will receive a 15 percent discount off regular Gardens admission on each Monday of the Magic Christmas in Lights season.

For details about Magic Christmas in Lights, or to order tickets, visit bellingrath.org.