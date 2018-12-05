Home / Coastal Christmas 2018 / Magic Christmas in Lights thru Dec. 31 at Bellingrath

December 5, 2018

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents its 23rd season of Magic Christmas in Lights on Nov. 23. A dazzling nighttime display with more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes, the 2018 light show includes dramatic enhancements to the Emerald Forest on the Great Lawn, among other improvements. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day). Details: bellingrath. org or 251-973-2217.
Bellingrath Gardens and Home is a 65-acre garden and estate that was the home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath.

