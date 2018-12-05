Magic Christmas in Lights thru Dec. 31 at Bellingrath

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents its 23rd season of Magic Christmas in Lights on Nov. 23. A dazzling nighttime display with more than 1,100 set pieces, 3 million lights and 15 scenes, the 2018 light show includes dramatic enhancements to the Emerald Forest on the Great Lawn, among other improvements. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day). Details: bellingrath. org or 251-973-2217.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home is a 65-acre garden and estate that was the home of Walter and Bessie Bellingrath.