Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath through NYE

Bellingrath Gardens and Home presents the 22nd season of Magic Christmas in Lights nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. Families enjoy strolling the grounds together, taking holiday photos, drinking cocoa on Live Oak Plaza and visiting Santa Claus in the Magnolia Café. Each year, the set pieces for the holiday lights are designed and handmade on site by members of Bellingrath’s staff. Three of our employees work full-time all year on the light display. Magic Christmas in Lights also includes nightly choral performances and tours of the Bellingrath Home, which will be decorated in full holiday finery. The Gift Shop will be fully stocked. Details bellingrath.org.