Magnolia Springs hosts Old Fashioned July 4 Parade & Picnic

Magnolia Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July with an old fashioned patriotic parade immediately followed by a picnic with free hot dogs, watermelon and beverages. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 and will roll down Oak Street. The post parade family activities on The Magnolia Beach Fire Dept. grounds will also include a water slide for children. Those interested in participating in the parade should gather on Woodland Dr. at 10:30 a.m. For more info, call 251-965-9888.