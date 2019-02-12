Magnolia Springs Tour of Homes March 10

The Magnolia Springs Community Association is sponsoring A Walk Through Time Tour of Homes on Sunday, March 10 from 1 – 5 p.m. Six beautiful homes representing historic, restored and new homes are featured on this tour, along with Oak Street’s historic St. Paul‘s Episcopal Church, Magnolia Springs Community Hall and the charming Magnolia Springs Bed & Breakfast. Advance tickets are $20 and available at Magnolia Springs Pharmacy, Jesse’s Restaurant, Jan’s Art Studio in Foley, Gulf Shores Rentals and page & Palette Book Store.

A reception will be held during the tour at Community Hall. For more info, call 251-965-9055. All proceeds will benefit the preservation efforts at the circa 1894 Community Hall. Magnolia Springs is one of Alabama’s most unique small towns in the state and Southern Living Magazine has selected it as one of the 10 best Tiny Towns in the South.