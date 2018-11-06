Home / Nov 7 News / Maidens in Pink Stilettos host Nov. 17 rummage sale

Maidens in Pink Stilettos host Nov. 17 rummage sale

By on November 6, 2018

The Maidens in Pink Stilettos will host a fall fundraising rummage sale on Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr.
The sale will include a variety of items, including holiday themed deals, furniture, appliances, houswares, toys, home decor, clothing, sports equipment and kitchen utensils. There will items for every budget. Pictured: Krewe members letting le bon ton roule on Fat Tuesday 2017.

