Maidens in Pink Stilettos host Nov. 17 rummage sale

The Maidens in Pink Stilettos will host a fall fundraising rummage sale on Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr.

The sale will include a variety of items, including holiday themed deals, furniture, appliances, houswares, toys, home decor, clothing, sports equipment and kitchen utensils. There will items for every budget. Pictured: Krewe members letting le bon ton roule on Fat Tuesday 2017.