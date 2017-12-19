Make It To Line Run Dec. 30 on State Line

The Flora-Bama Lounge & Package will host its 29th Annual Make It to The Line 4-Mile Run/ Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. Ages 9 & Younger – are free again this year!

This rain or shine course starts at the Flora-Bama Lounge on Perdido Beach Blvd. heading west into Alabama. It continues under the Perdido Pass Bridge, and back to the Flora-Bama.

The 4-Mile & 1-Mile runs start at 10 a.m. and the 4-Mile Walk immediately follows.

Register online at active.com or pick up a registration form at Flora-Bama. Registration is $25 until Dec. 13. Late registration is $30, and race day registration in is $35. Long sleeved shirts will be provided to the first 400 registered runners / walkers. Ages 9 & Younger must still register under their age category and are eligible for prizes, but they will not receive a souvenir race shirt.

In addition to special awards, including wheelchair, trophies will be awarded three deep for all age groups in both the run and the walk. All finishers will receive a Certificate of Completion.

The famed Flora-Bama post race party at the beach will include door prizes, plenty of healthy food, drink (including a couple of beers) and music on all three ‘Bama stages. The Flora-Bama is located on the Gulf at the Alabama-Florida line.