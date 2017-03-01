Makerspace initiative March 6 at O.B. Library

The makerspace initiative is to provide the community with training, resources, and support to have engaging creative experiences of their own within the safe space of the library. Starting March 6, Orange Beach Public Library will be offering open maker hours, with a focus on the T-shirt press and button maker. During these open hours, trained staff will be on site to help and instruct patrons in using the provided materials. Materials are (but not limited to): T-shirt press, button maker, green screen, dremel tool, scan & cut machine. Beginning March 6, makerspace hours will be Mondays from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and Thursdays from 3 – 4 p.m. For more info, call 251-981-2923.