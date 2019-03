Many ways to help Operation Re-Connect

Non-profit hopes to host more than 100 families from April 6-13

The City of Orange Beach, The Flora-Bama, condo associations, local businesses and private owners with vacation rental properties are joining together in support of Operation Reconnect, a locally based non-profit that helps military combat veterans reconnect with their loved ones after active military duty. Last year, local businesses stepped up to donate services and accommodations for 50 military families just in Orange Beach, with military men and women returning from Afghanistan. This spring the nonprofit hopes to host more than 100 families from April 6-13.

Ryan Charrier (pictured), founder & president of Operation ReConnect, came up with the concept during his first deployment in 2014.

“A fellow service member brought to my attention that he and his family had never been on a true family vacation. With that information, I brought in a network of incredible people from Coastal Alabama to this family a free vacation to the Gulf Coast,’’ he said. “At that moment, I realized it was my responsibility to take on the much neglected opportunity to help all combat vets returning from a deployed environment.”

Anyone who wants to help get involved with Operation ReConnect Week whether that’s donating business services, properties or just being involved as a volunteer, please go to operationreconnect.org or call 929-900-6772.