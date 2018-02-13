March 3 Night On The Wild Side will benefit Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

The Coastal Alabama Zoo Foundation will host A Night On The Wild Side, a benefit to help the zoo move to a new location on land it owns on the northside of the IntraCoastal Waterway, on March 3 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. in the Salt Air Aviation Hanger At Jack Edwards Airport (3190 Airport Dr.) in Gulf Shores.

Enjoy a night on the wild side and help the zoo take flight to its new location. Tickets are $150 per person, $250 per couple or $5000 to sponsor a table of 8. Limited to patrons over 21, the evening includes hors d’oeuvres, beer & wine, photos with animals and dancing to motown hits from Chevy 6. Dress is safari / jungle. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For info or tickets, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.com.