March 3 parade for Ft. Morgan

The initial Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Sunday, March 3 starting at 1 p.m. Starting at the intersection of Tripletail and Ponce DeLeon the 1.9 mile parade ends at the intersection of South Bernard Court and Ponce DeLeon. For more info, call Jay Weston at 251-609-3195.