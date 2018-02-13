March 8 Foley Woman’s Club Mad Hatters’ tickets on sale

By Barbara McCamish

The annual Foley Woman’s Club’s Mad Hatters’ event is March 8 at the Foley Civic Center beginning at 11:30. Doors will open at 10 AM for bidding on silent auction items and purchasing raffle and Pot of Gold tickets.

The famous hat parade will start 11:30. Prizes will be awarded to the “ Most Creative Theme ,” the “Craziest” and “Most Glamorous ” hats.

A catered lunch will be served at 12 noon with entertainment and a fashion show to follow.

The theme this year is Alices’ Wonderland. So buy a ticket now and get to work on a costume and hat. You don’t want to miss this fun event . All proceeds go to groups that help women and children in Baldwin County.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from Sylvia Womack at 955-5294 or Kelly Barrett at 943-4433. Tickets must be purchased in advance as no tickets will be sold at the door.

See you there!

Pictured: Mark and Gloria Welytok at previous Mad Hatters’ event