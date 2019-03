March 9 Night On The Wild Side will benefit Al. Gulf Coast Zoo

The Coastal Alabama Zoo Foundation will host A Night On The Wild Side, a benefit to help the zoo with its September move to a new location on the northside of the IntraCoastal Waterway, on Saturday, March 9 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. in the Salt Air Aviation Hanger At Jack Edwards Airport (3190 Airport Dr.) in Gulf Shores.

Enjoy a night on the wild side and help the zoo take flight to its new location. Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple and available at anightonthewildsid.brownpapertickets.com.The evening includes hors d’oeuvres from 15 local restaurants. Refreshments will be available and patrons can take photos with animals and dance to motown hits from Chevy 6. Dress is safari / jungle.

“There really isn’t another event like this in our area,” said Joni Blalock Costo, Co-Chair and Zoo Foundation board member.

“The combination of the unusual location, the presence of our animal ambassadors, the incredible atmosphere, the variety of outstanding food, and the first-rate entertainment all make this fundraiser extra special.”

A live auction has been added this year, with the items being one-of-a-kind packages. Also new this year is a VIP reception, which is included in the sponsorship packages. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For info, visit alabamagulfcoastzoo.com or call 251-968-5732. Tickets are available on-line at anightonthewildside.bpt.me

“Over 200 people attended the inaugural fundraiser last year and we are expecting well over that this year,” said Dru Wheat, Co-Chair. “The excitement is building as we are on track to open the new zoo late this fall.”

All proceeds from the evening go toward the Build Your Zoo charitable fund, which assists in the building of habitats at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.