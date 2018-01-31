Mardi Gras Parade & Party Schedule
Thursday, Feb 1
6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile
Friday, Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne
Saturday, Feb 3
1 p.m. – Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, downtown Fairhope
2 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile
6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Merry Mates, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope
Sunday, Feb 4
6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, OOI, Mobile
Monday, Feb 5
6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus, Order of Many Faces, Mobile
Tuesday, Feb 6
6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s, Mobile
Thursday, Feb 8
6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile
Friday, Feb 9
6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Mobile
6:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of Mirams, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope
8 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, Pensacola
Saturday, Feb 10
11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley
10 a.m. – Mystic Krewe of K-9 Kritters, Co. Rd. 6 & Hwy. 59, Gulf Shores
11 a.m. – Krewe of Goats, Prichard
Noon – Floral Parade, Knights, Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, Mobile
Noon – Mystic Revelers, Bay Minette
Noon – Mardi Gras Party w.King Cake, Elks Lodge, Foley
2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point – Point Clear
2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Pensacola
6 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile
6:45 p.m. – Shadow Barons, Daphne
Sunday, Feb 11
1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach
2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine
2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile
2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Firetruck, Daphne
2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession, Mobile
5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile
Monday, Feb 12
Noon – Floral parade, Mobile
1 p.m. – Prichard Mardi Gras Association, Prichard
4 p.m. – Kid & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6 p.m. – Evening Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach
6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope
7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile
Tuesday, Feb 13
10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores – New Beach Rd. Route
10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena, Mobile
12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, Comic Cowboys,Mobile.
2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach
2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile
5:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, The Wharf to LuLu’s, Pleasure Island
6 p.m. – Order of Myths, Mobile
0 comments