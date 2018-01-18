Mardi Gras Parade & Party Schedule

Saturday, Jan 20

1 p.m. – Dauphin Island People’s Parade, Dauphin Island

Friday, Jan 26

6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers, Mobile

Saturday, Jan 27

12:30 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society, Mystic DJ Riders, Mobile

2 p.m. – Order of the Rolling River, Dauphine Island Pkwy, Mobile

6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs, Order of Hebe, Conde Explorers, Mobile

Thursday, Feb 1

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots, Mobile

Friday, Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Apollo’s Mystic Ladies, Daphne

Saturday, Feb 3

1 p.m. – Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, downtown Fairhope

2 p.m. – Mystics, Mystical Revelers, Mystical Friends, Mobile

6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth, Butterfly Maidens, Krewe of Marry Mates, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Knights of Ecor Rouge, Fairhope

Sunday, Feb 4

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters, OOI, Mobile

Monday, Feb 5

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus, Order of Many Faces, Mobile

Tuesday, Feb 6

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s, Mobile

Thursday, Feb 8

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society, Mobile

Friday, Feb 9

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus, Mobile

6:30 p.m. – Mystical Order of Mirams, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Maids of Jubilee, Fairhope

8 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, Pensacola

Saturday, Feb 10

11 a.m. – Foley parade, Foley

10 a.m. – Mystic Krewe of K-9 Kritters, Co. Rd. 6 & Hwy. 59, Gulf Shores

11 a.m. – Krewe of Goats, Prichard

Noon – Floral Parade, Knights, Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, Mobile

Noon – Mystic Revelers, Bay Minette

Noon – Mardi Gras Party w. Cajun Dishes and King Cake, Elks Lodge, Foley

2 p.m. – Krewe of Mullet Mates, Mullet Point – Point Clear

2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade, downtown Pensacola

6 p.m. – Mystics of Pleasure, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Mystics of Time, Mobile

6:45 p.m. – Shadow Barons, Daphne

Sunday, Feb 11

1 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade, Pensacola Beach

2 p.m. – Krewe of the Royal Riff-Raff, Josephine

2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade, Mobile

2:29 p.m. – Loyal Order of the Firetruck, Daphne

2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession, Mobile

5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville, Mobile

Monday, Feb 12

Noon – Floral parade, Mobile

1 p.m. – Prichard Mardi Gras Association, Prichard

4 p.m. – Kid & Pet Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6 p.m. – Evening Float Parade, The Wharf, Orange Beach

6:45 p.m. – Order of Mystic Magnolias, Fairhope

7 p.m. – Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Mobile

Tuesday, Feb 13

10 a.m. – Gulf Shores Parade, Gulf Shores – New Beach Rd. Route

10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena, Mobile

12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry, King Felix III, Comic Cowboys,Mobile.

2 p.m. – Orange Beach Parade, Orange Beach

2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth Parade, Mobile

5:05 p.m. – LuLu’s Boat Parade, The Wharf to LuLu’s, Pleasure Island

6 p.m. – Order of Myths, Mobile