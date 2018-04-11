Marketplace, Music & Movie April 20 in Foley’s Heritage Park

Heritage Park Marketplace will again come alive with vendors offering a wide variety of art and crafts, produce and food on Friday, April 20. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 – 7:30. Enjoy a walk in lovely, historic Heritage Park, you can visit vendors showcasing arts and craft, flowers, baked goods, produce, polymer clay fine art, paintings and many other items.

Music and a Movie will feature live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. “Folks are encouraged to come early and bring their lawn chairs or blankets and get comfortable for an afternoon and evening of fun and free entertainment,” said Linda Hula, event planner with the city of Foley. Movie dates include April 20 and 27, May 18 and 25 and June 1 and 8. Go to visityfoley.org for a complete list of movies.

Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase on site. “We love to see families playing together and friends gathering to enjoy music, a little shopping, tasty food and a relaxed evening enjoying a movie under the stars,” said Hula.

The entertainment series kicks off with a performance by the Christina Christian Trio, a regional favorite featuring Americana music. Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo animals will visit at 5:30 p.m. Come early and enjoy the animals. Each week, live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie presented on a large inflatable screen. The fantastic Baldwin Pops Memorial Day concert will be on May 25 Other entertainers include Shelby Brown of the Voice, the Groovinators, T-Bone Montgomery with Mac Walters and Charles “Bo” Grant, formerly with the Platters.

The family-oriented event is presented each year by the city of Foley and generously supported by the community. Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley. For a complete movie and entertainment schedule or to become a vendor, please contact Linda Hula at 251-943-1300, lhula@cityoffoley.org or visit visitfoley.org.