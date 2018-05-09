Marketplace, Music & Movie May 18 in Heritage Park

Music and a Movie at Heritage Park in Foley continues May 18 and 25 and June 1 and 8. Go to visityfoley.org for a complete list of movies. Admission is free, and concessions will be available for purchase on site.

Come early and experience see how downtown Foley comes alive with Marketplace vendors offering a wide variety of art and crafts, produce and food. The marketplace will operate from 4:30 – 7:30. Enjoy a walk in lovely, historic Heritage Park and shop for flowers, baked goods and many other items.

Each week, live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a family-friendly movie presented on a large inflatable screen at dusk.

The family-oriented event is presented each year by the city of Foley and generously supported by the community.

Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley. For a complete movie and entertainment schedule or to become a vendor, please contact Linda Hula at 251-943-1300, lhula@cityoffoley.org or visit visitfoley.org.