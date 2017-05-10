May 19 Christian Life Golf Tourney supports Food Pantry

Christian Life the Island Church is hosting its annual golf tournament to benefit the Island Mobile Food Pantry on May 19 at GlenLakes Golf Club. The fundraising event supports the Island Mobile Food Pantries offered to Baldwin County residents. Tournament sponsors and golfers are welcome. Golfers will tee off at 1 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes and enjoy a delicious dinner for the $85 registration fee. Many sponsorship options are also available. Christian Life the Island Church is dedicated to fighting hunger and food poverty for all of Baldwin County. For more details or to register for the golf tournament, call Lisa at 251.967.4840.