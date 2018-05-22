May 25 Pepsi Beach Ball Drop kick-off to summer fun at Wharf

The Wharf will celebrate the season with its So. Much. Summer. campaign beginning Friday, May 25 with the annual Pepsi® Beach Ball Drop. Again this year, five thousand beach balls will fall from above Marlin Circle at 6:25 p.m. – some specially marked for redeemable prizes. The night will feature live music from Red Bow Records recording artist Craig Campbell presented by 95 KSJ. Since launching onto the music scene in 2011, he has logged four consecutive charted hits, more than a billion radio airplay audience impressions and more than half a million downloads. The “Outskirts of Heaven” singer will go on at 6:30 p.m. There will be a variety of kids activities available throughout the night including: a surf simulator, bouncy house, rock climbing wall, bungee trampoline, live animals and face painting priced at $5- $10. The night will close with the SPECTRA Sound and Light Spectacular at 8:30 and 9 p.m.

From May 28 to August 12, So. Much. Summer. will include recurring events each night of the week aimed to provide fun, free activities for the entire family. For a full schedule and up-to-date event news, visit alwharf.com.