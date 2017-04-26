May 6 Color Dash 5K part of Balloon Fest

The Color Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk is coming to downtown Foley on May 6 at 7 a.m. The race starts at 112 W. Laurel Ave. and ends at the Balloon Festival grounds. Register at newcolordash5k.ticketmob.com or register onsite beginning at 5 a.m. This is a family friendly event, so all ages, shapes & abilities are invited to participate.

Bring your tennies, laughter, and energy to a race where participants start white and get doused with an array of shimmering colors at each kilometer. Walk, dash, sprint or Rock n’ Roll, whatever your method, just let the color move you.

Color Dash is a fun-filled experience for walkers, runners, and people of all ages, shapes, and sizes. The dash isn’t competitive or timed; rather it’s more about sharing memories, helping others, and putting some color in your life.

Stick around after the dash for the Color Explosion. Party it up at the after party, and on the count of 3,2,1 throw the remaining color up in the air and let it rain down. The Color Dash gives back half of all profits to our partner charities, as well as all sponsorships raised.

The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, presented by Tanger Outlets welcomes more than 30 hot air balloonists from across the country to the Foley Soccer Complex, located at 18507 Hy. 98 in Foley on May 5-6. Enjoy the floating works of art as they grace the skies of South Baldwin County and get up close and personal as the hot air balloons and their pilots light up the evening skies at the nightly balloon glows.

Guests enjoy free, fun entertainment featuring something for every member of your family. Spread out your blanket, grab an ice cold drink and enjoy a variety of live music daily. Be sure to catch one of the many shows by the Disc Connected K-9 World Famous Frisbee Dog Show. Motorcycle daredevil Bubba Blackwell puts on a stunt show at 4 p.m. on Friday and 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Other entertainment includes the K9 Frisbee Dogs and live music. Roam the arts and crafts booths throughout the day, and enjoy carnival rides.

Info: 251-943-5590 or gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.