Meet artist Pat Page at April 8 Friends of SW Library meeting

The April 8 Friends of the Southwest Branch Library Quarterly Meeting will include a meet the artist segment with Pat Page (pictured). The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the library located at 12248 Gulf Beach Hwy. Page is currently exhibiting 51 pieces of her work at the Southwest Branch Library through April 30. She is a resident artist at Quayside Gallery.

Her exhibit is a reflection of a rich history of the City of Pensacola through vintage photographs, illustrations and graphics. It has been described as “a beautiful nostalgic collection!.’’ Light refreshments will be served. For more info, call 850-453-7780.

