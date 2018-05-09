Meet Baldwin County political candidates in O.B. on May 9

Come meet your 2018 Baldwin County politial candidates one on one during the Candidates at the Beach event scheduled on Monday, May 9 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 5:30 – 8 p.m. All candidates running in the June 5 Democratic and Republican primaries in the Coastal Alabama area have been invited. The Baldwin County Board of Registrars will also be present to register voters. This event is free and open to the public. The Orange Beach Event Center is located at The Wharf. For more