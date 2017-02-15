Melissa’s Place concert Feb. 16 at Event Center

A Feb. 16 benefit concert and live auction at the Orange Beach Event Center from 3-6 p.m. at The Wharf will raise funds to complete construction of Melissa’s Place, an orphanage being built in Haiti for girls 5 to 16 years old. Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and patrons are invited to BYOB. Purchase advance tickets at paulmeyers foundation.com/melissasplace. For more info, call Tina Morrison at 850-377-5603.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to The Paul Meyer’s Foundation for Melissa’s Place and can be mailed to 1845 Cedarwood Road, Birmingham, AL 35216. In addition to the music of The Coachmen, and Wojamm, Lisa Christian, Mac Walter, Gove Scrivenor and Shelby Brown (recently seen on The Voice) the benefit will include an entertaining live auction during intermission. Auction items include a trip to Montana, beach stays, and golf and spa packages and golf Packages.

The orphanage will be located in Georgette, a small hamlet about 35 miles east of Jeremy. Land for the site has been donated and the girls’ home will be named after Shelly’s daughter Melissa, who lost her life a decade ago in a tragic car accident.