Memorial for “Mama Rocco” April 8 at Papa Rocco’s

Rose McGinnes will be missed by her many dear friends

Rose McGinnes, also known as Mama Rocco, passed away on March 12, 2017. A loving and kind person, Rose will be missed by all her dear friends and especially her loving husband, Bill (Papa) McGinnes. A small memorial will be held at Papa Rocco’s Restaurant in Gulf Shores for friends and family on April 8 at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation to the Pensacola Opera in Rose’s name.