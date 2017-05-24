The Meridian is Perdido’s latest condominium project

The sixteen miles long island of Perdido Key, Fla. is well-known for its laid-back vibe, but progress at The Meridian has been moving along at a brisk clip since developers announced plans for the 15-story luxury condominium.

Capitalizing on the recent success of the nearly-completed 64-unit Vista Del Mar Condominiums, Meridian Realty Advisors, based in Dallas, Texas has once again partnered with Destin, Florida-based JGM Development Company with the announcement that they have arranged the multimillion dollar acquisition of 300 feet of Perdido Key beachfront property on which The Meridian will be constructed. The acquisition closed on April 17 and they plan to open an on-site sales office in June.

Buyer interest in the luxury condominium project, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Wilson Associates, has surpassed the developers’ expectations. “Perdido Key is one of the most beautiful places in the world for buyers,” said Curt Boisfontaine, of Meridian Realty Advisers. “There is a rich history here, along with incredible weather and some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.”

The residences range from 2,900 to 3,750 square feet on typical floors. Each will come with its own private elevator, spacious outdoor terrace, gourmet kitchen and a 60-foot expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, Lost Key golf course and the intercoastal waterway. Preconstruction prices start at $1.1 million.

The contemporary 15-story structure is wrapped in white stucco and glass and crowned with a roof “inspired by the unique shape of the homes in Bermuda.” Shared amenities include a beachfront outdoor pool and heated indoor pool, sauna, steam room, secluded poolside cabanas and bungalows, a catering kitchen, poolside lounge and gulf-front fitness center.

The developers expect full-scale construction to begin by the end of the year, with a target completion of late summer 2019. The company plans to hire hundreds of workers throughout the construction phase.

For more information, visit meridianperdido.com.