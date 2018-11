Merry Market returns to O.B. Event Center Dec. 7-8

The 7th Annual Merry Market returns to the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf Dec. 7-8. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Over 70 vendors participate in this two-day event that includes unique gifts, arts & crafts, jewelry, apparel, baked goods, personal items, children’s games and books, among many other items. For more information, call Vicki Stillings at 251-968-7215.