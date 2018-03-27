Meyer Relay For Life event April 22 at Waterville USA

Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 22 from noon ‘til 5 p.m. for a fun afternoon at the Amusement Park at Waterville USA. Admission is $10 per person (age 2 and under free) for unlimited amusements that include Cannonball Run roller coaster, Fun Depot kiddie rides, Trampoline Thing, Waterville 500 go-carts, 36-hole mini-golf. Flowrider, waterpark rides, Escape House and the arcade are not included in admission.

One hundred percent of the admission fee will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Co-hosts for The Relay for Life fundraising event are Meyer Vacation Rentals and Century 21 Meyer Real Estate.

For every 10 people who attend the $100 donation can help provide one-on-one peer support for a breast cancer survivor, 10 rides to and from treatment for cancer patients,one night of free lodging for a cancer patient and their caregiver at an American Cancer Society Hope Lodge when traveling away from home for treatment. Bottom line, every donation matters.

If the date doesn’t work for you or you just aren’t interested in amusement parks, you can still donate to Relay for Life by buying tickets and gifting them to your friends, family, neighbors or co-workers.

Tickets are on sale at the Gulf Shores Meyer Realty office front desk for cash or check payable to the American Cancer Society. Contact Frances Warne (fwarne@meyerre.com) for easy purchasing and delivery of your tickets. All tickets pre-purchased at our Meyer office can be exchanged upon arrival at Waterville USA for a food voucher valued at $5 to be redeemed the day of the event.