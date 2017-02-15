Michelle’s Hope dinner Feb. 20 at O.B. Community Center

By Sally McKinney

Eleven Baldwin County non-profit organizations that provide direct services to individuals and families in need will receive $20,000 in grants from Michele’s Hope. The funds will be distributed at “The Gift of Hope” fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 20 at the Orange Beach Community Center. Checks will be given to Archangel Communications, Care House, Family Promise, Good Council-Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast, Gulf Shores Starfish Swim Team, The Refuge for Women, Peace Lutheran Church School Uniform Ministry, Pregnancy & Family Services, South Baldwin Literacy Council, St. Benedict Catholic School and Under His Wings.

Tickets are $25 each and include dinner and two adult beverages. They may be purchased at St. Thomas-by-the-Sea Catholic Church in Orange Beach, Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and Geez Louise in Gulf Shores. Tickets may also be purchased by calling Jeanne Franz, (251) 968-5268, Linda Cate Whiten, (251) 752-5366 or Sally McKinney, (251) 961-2620.

The dinner will include Salad, Pork Medallions with Grand Marnier Mushroom Sauce, Rosemary Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes and Sea Salt Carrots, Yellow Beans with Toasted Pecans, Creamed Spinach and Cupcakes. Food donors include Kitty’s Kafe and Specialty Bakery in Gulf Shores, Mary Lou and Joe Roszkowski and Sharon and Tommy Cain. Swayback, a local musical group will provide music.