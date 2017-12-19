Midnight marlin drop part of Wharf’s New Year’s Eve festivities

The Wharf in Orange Beach will say goodbye to 2017 with its Reelin’ in the New Year event on Dec. 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Free of charge and open to the public, the street party offers activities and entertainment for everyone.

Ice Rink: 10 a.m. to midnight, front entrance parking lot. Admission to the rink is $10 and $13 for the skating and Ferris wheel package.

Live Music: 5 p.m. to midnight, Jim Beam® Apple stage – DJ Matt McKinney – 5 p.m.; Live Oak Band – 6pm; Creativity Band – 9pm.

Kids Area: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Street. Activities include live animals, rock wall, mechanical bull, face painting, bounce houses and more. Prices range from $5-$10.

Miller Lite Beer Garden: Opens at 5 p.m., Marlin Circle

Marlin Drop & Fireworks: Midnight, Marlin Circle and Main Street. Count down to the New Year with the signature ‘Marlin Drop’ followed by a celebratory fireworks display. Grab a spot on Main Street for the best view.

SPECTRA: The Sound & Light Spectacular will close the night with a high-powered theatrical show along Main Street.

Retail: Retail shops and restaurants will be operating under extended business hours until 9pm allowing guests to enjoy all the property has to offer prior to the celebration.

This year’s sponsors of Reelin’ in the New Year at The Wharf include: Jim Beam® Vanilla, NBC 15, Pepsi and Miller Lite. For more information and a full list of upcoming events, visit alwharf.com.