Mirams thank all who contributed to successful Taste of Islands

The Mystical Order of Mirams held the 10th Annual Taste of the Islands on December 2. The evening at the Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf was filled with great food, flowing beverages, fabulous music by The Remedies, and a great silent auction. The Mirams would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the Taste, restaurants and vendors, businesses and individuals for silent auction items, The Remedies, the Event Center staff, our fantastic guests, Miram members, and all others who helped make the night great. Our congratulations to The Ruby Slipper for winning the 2016 Top Restaurant. This year, two new awards were given. Congratulations to Benedetto’s for Best Presentation and Live Bait for Best Dessert. As part of the evening’s festivities, the Mirams proudly announced the 2017 Mardi Gras Queen Jeannie Ammon and Emblem Carol Snow.