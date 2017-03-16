Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen

GSHS’s Lauren Bradford earns $60K in scholarships

Earlier this month, Gulf Shores High School junior Lauren Bradford competed for the title of Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen in the Miss America system. She achieved the overall Community Service Award for the work she has done in Gulf Shores and was first runner up out of 45 girls! As a result, she received over $60,000 in scholarships. The pageant was judged on scholastics, an interview, Lifestyle and Fitness, Talent, Evening Wear and an Onstage Question. She performed Orange Blossom Special on the violin as her talent portion.